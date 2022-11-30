The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri Announces Docu-Series Amid IFFI Row

The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher have strongly reacted to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s ‘propaganda, vulgar film’ remark for The Kashmir Files. Nadav, who was the Jury Head at International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa had expressed his views on TKF being added to the competition section of IFFI. According to him, such kind of film shouldn’t have been a part of such a prestigious film festival. The The Kashmir Files director reacted to the statement and said, “I challenge all these Urban Naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI OPENS UP ON DOCU-SERIES ON KASHMIRI PANDITS

Vivek has now announced a docu-web series on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. In an interaction with AajTak he told, “I am determined now and I am making an announcement… We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now).”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SAYS HE WILL UNRAVEL THE TRUTH

The filmmaker who has authored two books, Urban Naxals and Who Killed Shastri, also opined, “I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I’ll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people, so they know the entire truth.”

Vivek has been currently busy with his film The Delhi Files which is part of his trilogy comprising The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

