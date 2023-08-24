Home

Entertainment

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Dedicates His National Award to ‘Kashmiri Pandits And Victims of Terrorism’ – Watch Video

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Dedicates His National Award to ‘Kashmiri Pandits And Victims of Terrorism’ – Watch Video

The Kashmir Files won the honour for the 'Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film' at the 69th National Film Awards. Here's what he said about winning.

The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Dedicates His National Award Win to 'Kashmiri Pandits And Victims of Terrorism' - Watch Video

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is on cloud nine after his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ won big at the 69th National Film Award. The film was honoured with the ‘Nargis Dutt Award for The Best Film on National Issue’. In a video message, the director dedicated his first National Award win to the victims of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and terrorism.

Trending Now

He said, “I am in America and it’s morning here. I just woke up to the news of The Kashmir Files winning the National Film Award. It is the most prestigious honour in the country. I’ve always said that this was not my film, this was people’s film. I was just a medium to narrate the story of the victims – Sikhs, Dalits, Hindus, Muslims, Christians – my film is the voice of these people.”

Vivek added that the film’s real win lies in the fact that it was loved by the victims. “It is the sound of their pain that resonated worldwide. We worked day and night to spread this story to the entire world. National Award is a stamp of this validation. I dedicate this award, on behalf of my company I Am Buddha, to all the victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus. This is also for all those Indians who are the victims of terrorism in the world. This film is their voice, their pain and this award is dedicated to all those victims,” he said.

The Kashmir Files was also a commercial hit at the Box Office. It showed the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus during the exodus of mid-year 1990. While many called the film a ‘propaganda’, Agnihotri always called it a people’s film. He also challenged other filmmakers to not stay silent and make a film commenting on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide.

Our congratulations to the film’s team!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES