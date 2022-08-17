Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s RRR For Oscar Remark: Vivek Agnihotri who recently took a sly dig at the boycott trend has once again reacted to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s recent statement. The Dobaara filmmaker expressed his words while predicting RRR for the Academy Awards as he wished Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files should not make its place as India’s official selection for Oscar. Vivek took to his social media and wrote, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.” The The Kashmir Files filmmaker reacted to the quotes that Anurag Kashyap has given to a media portal writing “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Poses With Both His Ex-Wives Kalki Koechlin & Aarti Bajaj, Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Has An 'Iconic' Reaction

Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet:

IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa. pic.twitter.com/1Np8K0lo27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri has made movies like Buddha in a Traffic Jam and The Tashkent Files in the past. He is currently working on his next, The Delhi Files. Vivek is also the member of Indian Council for Cultural Relations(ICCR) and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Says ‘I Have Bigger Boobs Than Taapsee Pannu’, Here’s How Actress Reacts

