Kay Kay Menon revealed exclusively to India.com that why he plays the bad guy on the big screen, repeatedly. The actor also shared his thoughts on the need of censor board in digital age.

Kay Kay Menon is one of our generation’s best actors, who has consistently given outstanding performances, even in films that did not suit his acting prowess. In a career spanning more than two decades, Menon has given several incredibly stirring performances. His most significant works are Black Friday, Haider, Special OPS, Farzi, and others. The actor spoke exclusively to India.com on portraying villains in every other movie during the promotion of his movie ‘Love All.’ In relation to’ OMG 2,’ he also spoke candidly on the necessity for censorship in the digital age.

KAY KAY MENON ON BEING STEREOTYPED AS VILLAIN

With his outstanding performances, Kay Kay Menon made sure he became Bollywood’s unexpected bad guy. Talking about this, he said, “Jis zamaane mein sirf theatre mein hua karti thi filmein, wahan humare paas aur koi chara nahi tha kyuki jo ache aadmi hai woh sab…Aap jante hai mein kya bol raha hoon (In the times when movies used to be made only in theatres, we had no other option because everyone who is a good man… you know what I mean).”

“Baaki hum zidde thhe, hum tike rahe aur jese hi OTT aaya toh ab logo ko samjh aaya ki kya hai, toh wohi baat hai aur kuch khaas nahi (Rest we were stubborn, we stood firm and as soon as OTT came, people understood what it was, so it was the same thing and nothing special).”

KAY KAY MENON ON OMG 2 AND CENSOR BOARD

When asked if he thinks that a film like OMG 2 should get the U/A certificate, he said, “Mene film dekhi nahi hai toh uske barein mein comment karna kaafi mushkil hojayega because I can’t comment on hypothesis. Toh agar mein woh film dekhta toh shayad mein uss par comment karta (I have not seen the film so it will be very difficult to comment on it because I can’t comment on the hypothesis. If I had watched that film, I would have commented on it).” The actor soon returned to discussing his movie, saying that, ‘Love All,’ has something to offer everyone.

Talking about censorship, Menon said, “Mera yeh maana hai ki censorship aapke andar hona chaiye. Censor wala button aapka andar agar ho toh yeh sab pachda nahi hota hai. Toh aapko freedom hai toh uske saath responsibility hoti hai toh woh filmmaker ke upar nirbhar karta hai ki woh button ka kitna istemaal karta hai ya nahi karta hai. Toh agar woh censorship aur yeh sab cheezein aapke dimaag mein ho toh yeh sab cheezein hongi nahi mere khayaal se (What I mean to say is that censorship should be in your conscious. If the censor button is inside you then all this would not have been detected. So you have freedom, there is responsibility along with it, so it depends on the filmmaker whether he uses that button or not. So if that censorship and all these things are in your mind then all these things will not happen in my opinion).”

