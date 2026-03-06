Home

Entertainment

The Kerala Story 2: Adah Sharma breaks the silence on why she isnt part of sequel, says Not really be...

The Kerala Story 2: Adah Sharma breaks the silence on why she isn’t part of sequel, says ‘Not really be…’

Adah Sharma, who appeared in The Kerala Story, had remained silent about why she isn’t part of the sequel, The Kerala Story 2. She has now spoken out.

Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story 2 News: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who is known for her work in ‘The Kerala Story’, has shared why she isn’t a part of the sequel. Her performance in the first part of the franchise struck a strong chord with audiences in the first instalment. So when the sequel was announced, and her name wasn’t mentioned, many fans were taken aback and began wondering why the actress wouldn’t be returning for the next chapter. Adah Sharma, who has stayed silent from the announcement to a week after the sequel’s release, has now broken her silence on not being in The Kerala Story 2.

Why is Adah Sharma not a part of The Kerala Story 2?

Adah Sharma has broken her silence on why she is not part of the sequel to The Kerala Story. The actor said she prefers to speak only about projects she is directly involved in and does not feel it is right to comment on a film simply to stay in the news. Adah added that whether she was offered a role in The Kerala Story 2 or not is something that should remain between the filmmakers and the actor rather than being discussed publicly. She also explained that the first film focused on ISIS camps in Afghanistan and showed step by step how an innocent girl ends up becoming a terrorist, while the second part tells a completely different story.

She tol IANS, “I enjoy speaking about a film I am part of. When I’m not a part of a film, I feel speaking about it just to be in the news isn’t right. Whether I was offered the sequel or not is something that should remain between the makers and the actor and not really be discussed publicly. The first part was about ISIS camps in Afghanistan and showed step by step how an innocent girl ends up becoming a terrorist. Part 2 is a completely different story”.

When asked about fans missing her and the box office comparisons between the two films, she said, “My audience loves me a lot. They want to see me in every movie. They accept me in every role right from my debut with ‘1920’ where I was so scary to ‘The Kerala Story’ where I’m sweet to Sunflower where I’m wicked”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The actress will next be seen in a biopic and an action film and a horror film. She shares a glimpse of getting ready for the horror film in prosthetics which has already got all her fans excited.

The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as three women who become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.