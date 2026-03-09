The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha film maintains strong run, inches towards Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha and Ulka Gupta, has had a turbulent journey even before it reached cinema halls. From protests in different regions to legal challenges and heated debates on social media, the film faced several obstacles in the lead-up to its release. However, despite the controversy surrounding it, the sequel has managed to draw audiences to theatres. The film has now completed ten days at the box office and continues to hold its ground with steady collections.

Industry observers believe the curiosity generated by the film’s subject and the discussions around it have contributed significantly to its theatrical run. While the film opened to mixed reactions, its box office numbers suggest that audiences remain interested in watching the story unfold on the big screen.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to reports by Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond earned around Rs 3.18 crore on its tenth day at the box office. The film had already posted a fairly solid first week, collecting approximately Rs 22.9 crore during its opening seven days.

With the latest figures added to its tally, the film’s total box office collection now stands at about Rs 32.68 crore. On Sunday, March 08, 2026, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.09 per cent, indicating consistent audience turnout across several regions.

The numbers reflect gradual yet stable performance, which is often considered a positive sign for films that rely on sustained word-of-mouth rather than massive opening-day numbers.

How the sequel compares to the first film

Compared with its predecessor, the sequel saw slightly lower numbers during the initial weekend. Reports suggest that The Kerala Story 2 earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its first Saturday. In contrast, the original The Kerala Story had collected approximately Rs 6.75 crore on its first Saturday after release. Despite this difference, the sequel appears to be building momentum gradually, with audiences continuing to turn up in theatres.

Trade analysts note that while the opening was comparatively modest, the film’s steady pace could help it maintain a respectable box office run in the coming days.

Limited competition helping the film

One factor working in favour of The Kerala Story 2 is the lack of major box office competition at the moment. With few big-ticket releases currently running in theatres, the film has been able to retain screens and attract viewers.

Reports indicate that the film had already earned around Rs 29.40 crore earlier in its theatrical run, and the collections have continued to rise since then.

The Hindi occupancy on the evening of March 7, 2026 stood at about 15.13 percent, suggesting that audiences across multiple regions, including parts of South India, are showing interest in the film. As a result, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is slowly strengthening its position at the box office and could continue its steady climb in the coming weeks.