The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ulka Gupta starrer falls short of 2023 hit as Monday drop continues; earns Rs...

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: After days of legal back-and-forth and heightened curiosity around its release, ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ finally made it to theatres. The film, which had briefly faced a stay order from the Kerala High Court, opened amid strong public debate but comparatively muted excitement. While the first weekend numbers offered some relief to the makers, the first Monday trend indicates that sustaining momentum may be an uphill task.

The sequel was released on February 27, 2026, and managed to rake in over Rs 10 crore during its opening weekend. However, the drop on Day 4 suggests that the initial curiosity may not have fully translated into consistent footfall.

On Day 1 (Friday), the film opened at Rs 0.75 crore. The numbers saw a jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 4.65 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday. But as per the Sacnilk report, the first Monday brought a visible dip, with the film earning Rs 2.65 crore.

With this, the total net collection of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ now stands at Rs 12.8 crore in India. The gross collection, according to the same report, is pegged at Rs 15.1 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How does ‘The Kerala Story 2’ compare to the first film?

The comparison with the original film is inevitable. The first instalment, The Kerala Story, had posted significantly stronger numbers during the same period. On its first Monday (Day 4), the 2023 release earned Rs 10.07 crore alone.

In fact, the total collection of the first four days of the original stood at Rs 45.5 crore (8.03 + 11 + 16.4 + 10.07). Against that benchmark, the sequel’s Rs 12.8 crore after four days paints a stark contrast.

Day-wise collection of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 0.75 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 4.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 2.65 crore

Total: Rs 12.80 crore

As per trade data, the film recorded an overall 8.75 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, March 02, 2026, another indicator of the weekday slowdown.

Controversy, courtroom relief and the road ahead

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat and Arjan Singh Aujla in key roles.

The film courted controversy even before release, with allegations of misrepresenting the state of Kerala and potentially provoking communal tension. Although it secured clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, a single-bench judge of the Kerala High Court initially stayed its release. Later, a division bench lifted the stay on the day of release, allowing the film to hit cinemas as scheduled.

Now, with the legal hurdles cleared, the real test lies at the box office. Whether ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ can regain pace in the coming days remains to be seen.