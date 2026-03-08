The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 9: Aditi Bhatia’s film nears Rs 30 crore despite pre-release controversies

Despite facing several challenges even before its theatrical release, ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ has managed to maintain a steady performance at the Indian box office. The film, starring Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, and Ulka Gupta, had been surrounded by controversies and protests in the weeks leading up to its release. Legal debates, public discussions, and strong reactions from different sections of the audience created a tense environment around the film.

However, once the movie finally reached theatres, the narrative began to shift. Instead of being overshadowed by the controversy, the film started attracting audiences curious to see the story unfold on the big screen. Within its first week itself, the film managed to post respectable numbers, slowly building momentum with each passing day.

Now, after completing nine days in theatres, the film is inching closer to the Rs 30 crore mark.

The Kerala Story 2: Box Office Collection Day 9

According to reports by Sacnilk, ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ earned Rs 3.75 crore on its 9th day at the Indian box office. These numbers are based on early estimates and may see minor revisions as the final figures are updated.

The film had already collected Rs 22.9 crore during its first week, giving it a solid base for the second weekend. With the addition of the day 9 collection, the film’s total box office earnings now stand at Rs 29.40 crore.

With this steady pace, the film is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore milestone very soon, possibly within the next few days if the current trend continues.

Kerala Story 2: Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Here is the detailed day-wise collection of ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ in India:

Day 1 [1st Friday]: Rs 0.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: Rs 4.65 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: Rs 4.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday]: Rs 2.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 3.5 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday]: Rs 2.75 Cr

Week 1 Collection: Rs 22.9 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 2.75 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 3.75 Cr

Total: Rs 29.40 Cr

Kerala Story 2: Theatre Occupancy and Audience Response

On its ninth day, the film recorded 15.13 percent Hindi occupancy across theatres in India. Interestingly, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 80 percent, indicating strong regional interest in the film.

Across most cities, night shows turned out to be the most preferred time slot for audiences, suggesting that word-of-mouth and curiosity around the film continue to draw viewers to theatres even after its first week.

As the film approaches the Rs 30 crore mark, it will be interesting to see whether the ongoing discussions and public attention help sustain its momentum at the box office in the coming days.