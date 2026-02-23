Home

The Kerala Story 2 director breaks silence on Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Propaganda’ remark, calls him…

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s remarks on The Kerala Story 2, addressing the controversy and sharing his perspective on the film’s message.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is generating attention even before its release. The sequel, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, promises to tackle sensitive societal issues, focusing on the alleged forced religious conversion of young girls. Inspired by real incidents documented within India’s legal system, the film is intense and layered, aiming to spark conversation around uncomfortable truths.

What is The Kerala Story 2 about?

The sequel continues the narrative from the first film and revolves around the alleged forced religious conversion of young girls. The story highlights crimes against children and explores the societal and legal challenges surrounding such cases. The filmmakers have presented it as a realistic and hard-hitting drama meant to raise awareness and create dialogue about these issues.

Why has controversy arisen around the film?

Even before hitting theatres, the film has sparked debate. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticised the trailer and described it as “propaganda” while reacting strongly to a controversial beef scene. In the trailer, a young girl is allegedly force-fed beef, which Kashyap called unrealistic and inflammatory. His blunt remarks included, “Bakwas picture. Kerala Story is a shit film. It is propaganda, bullshit… Ch**iya picture. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai?”

What was Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s response?

Singh defended his work in a video statement. He said, “Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nahi khilata, main ekdum maanta hu, par durbhagyvas humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko, unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye, unko beef khilaya jaa raha hai, yeh ek crime hai.”

He also added a sharper critique of Kashyap, saying, “Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hain, unko Brahminon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hain, unko film industry se dikkat hai, iss aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hain.” Singh further highlighted Kashyap’s past films and argued that the criticism was unwarranted.

Check out the viral video of Kamakhya Narayan Singh

Dear Anurag sir, मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion। किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

More about The Kerala Story 2

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is scheduled to release on February 27 and will be available in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu to reach a broader audience.

