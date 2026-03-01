The Kerala Story 2 faces protests in Kerala; screenings cancelled in several districts despite HC nod

What was expected to be a fresh theatrical run for The Kerala Story 2 has once again turned into a storm. On Saturday, screenings of the film were cancelled in several districts of Kerala after protests erupted outside theatres. The controversy comes just days after the Kerala High Court lifted an earlier interim stay, clearing the way for the film’s release in the state.

Despite the legal green signal, opposition on the ground refused to die down.

Screenings cancelled in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram

According to reports, protests broke out in cities including Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. Activist groups gathered outside cinema halls, objecting to the film’s content, which revolves around alleged cases of forced religious conversions.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged demonstrations outside theatres in Kannur, leading to disruptions in scheduled shows. At Thrissur Fun Movies theatre, protesters reportedly poured charcoal on posters of the film and set them on fire in public view. The tense scenes forced theatre management to halt screenings and issue refunds to viewers who had already bought tickets.

In Thiruvananthapuram, screenings at Cinepolis in Mall of Travancore were also cancelled following protests and security concerns. Videos circulating online showed a heavy police presence, and crowds gathered outside the venue.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Cinepolis, Mall of Travancore, cancels the screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story 2’ after the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) holds a protest against its release. pic.twitter.com/SnE0dYxPjz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026

What sparked the controversy?

The row surrounding The Kerala Story 2 dates back to the release of its trailer. Sections of society argued that the narrative could fuel communal tension in the state. The film claims to trace the stories of three young women who “fall into deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.”

On February 27, the Kerala High Court set aside its earlier interim order that had temporarily stopped the screening of the film. The court’s decision allowed theatres to go ahead with shows. However, even after the legal hurdle was cleared, protests continued in several parts of Kerala.

Low turnout in certain centres, combined with demonstrations, led some theatre owners to cancel further screenings to avoid clashes and ensure safety.

Makers respond to backlash

The makers of The Kerala Story 2 have stood by their project. Like its 2023 predecessor, the film is described by the team as being “based on true cases.” The first instalment had also faced strong criticism and legal challenges at the time of its release.

Addressing the backlash at a press conference, co-writer and producer Vipul Shah said, “Neither our film nor I, nor my crew members are against the state of Kerala, it’s God’s own country. It’s a beautiful state, but if something is wrong over there, I’m just bringing it to people’s attention. Once you watch the film, you will see that we’ve not said anything negative about Kerala or the people of Kerala.”

As protests continue and screenings remain uncertain in some areas, the debate over The Kerala Story 2 shows no signs of slowing.