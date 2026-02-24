The Kerala Story 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate; CBFC reduces intimate scenes, violence, demolition sequence and more

The storm around The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond refuses to settle. Even before its theatrical release, the film has found itself in the middle of protests, legal petitions, and heated debate. While several pleas have reportedly been filed seeking a ban on the film’s release, the makers have now secured clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate, but not without significant changes.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to implement nearly 16 cuts and modifications before approving. The decision comes at a time when the film is already under scrutiny, with the Kerala High Court expected to review the matter closely.

The Kerala Story 2: CBFC orders 16 cuts

A substantial portion of the changes reportedly involves intimate and violent scenes. The kissing visuals and rape sequences were reduced by 50 per cent. One lip-lock sequence had to be trimmed by 7 seconds. Meanwhile, rape scenes in the film were shortened by 20 seconds. In addition, a scene showing a woman being slapped and another depicting a woman’s head being hit were both reduced by 2 seconds each.

A sequence featuring the demolition of the accused’s house using a bulldozer was also asked to be modified. Beyond visuals, three dialogues were directed to be altered, and a particular word was muted as per the board’s instructions. These revisions were mandatory before the certificate could be issued.

The Kerala Story 2: Disclaimer extended, proof of “true events” sought

Apart from scene cuts, the CBFC reportedly insisted on strengthening the disclaimer. The filmmakers were instructed to clearly state that The Kerala Story 2 is based on true events. Not just that, the disclaimer text must remain on screen for an additional 2 minutes and 3 seconds, along with a voice-over narration.

The board also asked the makers to submit the complete script with dialogues and furnish supporting documents to validate the claim that the story is rooted in real incidents. Additionally, a consent letter was submitted to the CBFC regarding the casting of a minor in the film.

Only after these steps were completed did the board grant certification on February 16. The final runtime of the film stands at 131 minutes and 24 seconds, which translates to 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 24 seconds.

The Kerala Story2: Release date and High Court hearing

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 27, 2026. However, the legal battle is far from over. Petitions seeking a ban are currently under consideration. Reports suggest that the Kerala High Court will watch the film on Wednesday before delivering its verdict on the matter.

With the release date drawing closer and the controversy intensifying, all eyes are now on the court’s decision and whether the film will see a smooth release or face further hurdles.