The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court lifts stay on Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, Ulka Gupta starrer cleared for release

Late-night hearing and legal arguments

The matter moved swiftly through the court system. On Thursday at 7:30 pm, just hours after the interim stay was issued, the Division Bench convened an urgent hearing. Senior Advocates Elvin Peter and Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared on behalf of the film’s producer. Representing the petitioners who had challenged the censor certification were Advocates Maitreyi Hegde and Sreerag Shylan.

After an extensive hearing, the Bench reserved its verdict before ultimately ruling in favour of lifting the stay. During arguments, Senior Advocate Kaul emphasised the creative freedom of filmmakers, asserting that it is the storyteller’s prerogative to present a narrative addressing social evils. He argued that courts have historically refrained from interfering in films depicting social issues across communities, and that a consistent approach should be maintained.

The producer warned of Heavy financial loss

In his appeal, Vipul Amrutlal Shah maintained that the film does not target or defame the state of Kerala or any particular religious community. As reported by PTI, his legal team told the court, “The film only portrays a social evil.”

Shah also submitted that delaying the release would cause severe financial damage. The film is slated to open in approximately 1,500 theatres across India and more than 300 overseas. According to the producer, postponement would “financially finish” the project given the scale of distribution and associated costs.

About The Kerala Story 2

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. The recently released trailer has triggered polarising reactions. It depicts Hindu women allegedly being trapped by Islamic men under the guise of love, with the narrative exploring how romance and rebellion gradually transform into control and silence.

With the legal hurdle now cleared, all eyes are on February 27, when The Kerala Story 2 finally heads to theatres amid intense public debate and scrutiny.