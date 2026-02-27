The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court lifts stay on Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film, Ulka Gupta starrer cleared for release

In a significant legal development just days before its scheduled release, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has received a green signal from the Kerala High Court. On Friday, a Division Bench lifted the interim stay that had temporarily halted the film’s release, offering major relief to its makers.
The decision comes after a dramatic legal battle that unfolded within hours, reflecting the high stakes surrounding the film’s release.
Kerala High Court lifts 15-day stay on The Kerala Story 2
According to Live Law, a Division Bench comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the earlier interim order passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The Single Judge had previously put the film’s release on hold for 15 days and directed that the petitioner’s revision plea be considered by the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) within two weeks.
However, following writ appeals filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah challenging the order, the Division Bench stepped in and granted relief. While a detailed order is still awaited, the court’s decision effectively clears the path for the film’s February 27 theatrical release.
Late-night hearing and legal arguments
The matter moved swiftly through the court system. On Thursday at 7:30 pm, just hours after the interim stay was issued, the Division Bench convened an urgent hearing. Senior Advocates Elvin Peter and Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared on behalf of the film’s producer. Representing the petitioners who had challenged the censor certification were Advocates Maitreyi Hegde and Sreerag Shylan.
After an extensive hearing, the Bench reserved its verdict before ultimately ruling in favour of lifting the stay. During arguments, Senior Advocate Kaul emphasised the creative freedom of filmmakers, asserting that it is the storyteller’s prerogative to present a narrative addressing social evils. He argued that courts have historically refrained from interfering in films depicting social issues across communities, and that a consistent approach should be maintained.
The producer warned of Heavy financial loss
In his appeal, Vipul Amrutlal Shah maintained that the film does not target or defame the state of Kerala or any particular religious community. As reported by PTI, his legal team told the court, “The film only portrays a social evil.”
Shah also submitted that delaying the release would cause severe financial damage. The film is slated to open in approximately 1,500 theatres across India and more than 300 overseas. According to the producer, postponement would “financially finish” the project given the scale of distribution and associated costs.
About The Kerala Story 2
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. The recently released trailer has triggered polarising reactions. It depicts Hindu women allegedly being trapped by Islamic men under the guise of love, with the narrative exploring how romance and rebellion gradually transform into control and silence.
With the legal hurdle now cleared, all eyes are on February 27, when The Kerala Story 2 finally heads to theatres amid intense public debate and scrutiny.