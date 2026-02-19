Home

The Kerala Story 2 lands in political storm; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a threat to secularism: They are spreading false…

The Kerala Story 2 lands in political storm; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a ‘threat to secularism’: ‘They are spreading false…’

The Kerala Story 2 lands in political storm; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a ‘threat to secularism.' Read more inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, we often see films finding themselves at the crossroads of politics and public sentiment. One such similar situation happened with The Kerala Story 2. Even before its theatrical release, the sequel has stirred intense debate across social and political circles, with its trailer drawing both support and sharp criticism. Marketed as a film based on true events and centred around sensitive themes of religious conversion and communal tensions, the project has invited sharp criticism.

Now, the storm has intensified. Hours after the trailer dropped, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a strong response, condemning the film and questioning it

CM raises strong objections

Reacting to the trailer, Vijayan expressed concern over the release of the film, he alleged that the film is made with “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition.”

In his statement, the Chief Minister questioned how “poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society” were allowed to be screened, while other films faced restrictions at festivals. He also called the sequel as a “threat to secularism.”

‘They are spreading false propaganda’

He further added, “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion.”

He added that “such forces” are hostile towards Kerala, which he described as a state with no communal riots and a long-standing tradition of mutual respect among communities. Terming them “enemies of the state,” he said the intention behind such films was to destroy the peace and tranquillity of the region.

Further emphasising his point, Vijayan said, “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala’s secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood.”

About the film and its sequel

The first film, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani, faced bans and widespread debate but went on to gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 20 crore. It also won two National Film Awards for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).

The sequel is directed by Kamakshya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 27.

