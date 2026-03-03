Home

The Kerala Story 2: Madras High Court blocks Illegal screening of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film on…

Madras High Court intervened to stop illegal cable broadcast of The Kerala Story 2. Court order ensures no unauthorized screening of Vipul Amrutlal Shah controversial film before official release, protecting both filmmakers and audiences.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 has found itself again in legal controversy after its theatrical release on February 28. Kamakhya Narayan Singh‘s directorial faced an immediate threat of illegal broadcasting. Pictures and copies circulating online could have allowed cable operators and internet service providers to telecast film unlawfully. Fans and moviegoers were curious about court intervention that followed soon after release.

What did Court say?

On March 3, Madras High Court issued an order restraining cable operators and internet service providers from illegally broadcasting The Kerala Story 2. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed interim order based on two applications filed by production house Sunshine Pictures Limited.

Producers had expressed concern about copyright infringement and submitted CBFC certificate as proof of ownership. Court observed that irreversible damage may occur if unlawful telecast is allowed to continue.

Court granted ad interim injunction until March 23. Order stated that injunction would remain in effect while protecting legitimate business interests of respondents. Private notice was also permitted and plaintiffs were asked to comply with legal procedures under Order XXXIX Rule 3 of CPC.

About The Kerala Story 2

Film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah tells story of three young women who fall victim to deceptive marriages and forced religious conversions. The Storyline is based on real-life inspired events and aims to depict social issues. Film faced multiple legal hurdles ahead of release including Kerala High Court temporarily staying release hours before film hit theatres. Stay was later lifted allowing release on February 28.

Film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla and Yuktam Kholsa. Despite controversies, film has managed to earn Rs 12.08 crore till now in its theatrical run in India. Political figures in Kerala criticized film calling it propaganda however audience reception has been mixed with curiosity about storyline and performances.

Why Court’s action matters for controversial films?

Court intervention highlights importance of copyright protection in film industry. Unauthorized broadcast could impact box office revenue and compromise intellectual property rights. Interim order ensures film remains secure for official release while maintaining balance with business interests of cable operators and internet service providers.

Madras High Court blocked unauthorized cable and online broadcasts of The Kerala Story 2 after producer filed applications citing copyright infringement. Interim injunction protects film until March 23 and ensures content remains secure while maintaining balance with legitimate business interests.

