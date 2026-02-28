The Kerala Story 2 producer Vipul Shah breaks silence amid controversy: 'Misunderstanding led to...'

Cinema halls across the country resumed screening The Kerala Story 2 on Friday night after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the controversy and asked people to watch the film before judging it. Speaking to ANI, he said there was a “misunderstanding” about the film’s purpose. According to him, some people thought the makers wanted to show Kerala and its people in a negative way, which is why they went to court. Shah explained that one court had stopped the film’s release, but a higher court later removed the stay. He said the people who filed the case were acting because of this misunderstanding.
Explaining his stand, Vipul Shah said, “Some people had a misunderstanding that we want to show Kerala in a bad light. Or we want to show the people of Kerala in a wrong way. And that’s why they went to the court. One court gave a stay and the higher court vacated the stay. Those people who went there are victims of a misunderstanding.”