Home

Entertainment

The Kerala Story 2 producer Vipul Shah breaks silence amid controversy: Misunderstanding led to...

The Kerala Story 2 producer Vipul Shah breaks silence amid controversy: ‘Misunderstanding led to…’

According to The Kerala Story 2 producer Vipul Shah, some people thought the makers wanted to show Kerala and its people in a negative way, which is why they went to court.

Cinema halls across the country resumed screening The Kerala Story 2 on Friday night after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the controversy and asked people to watch the film before judging it. Speaking to ANI, he said there was a “misunderstanding” about the film’s purpose. According to him, some people thought the makers wanted to show Kerala and its people in a negative way, which is why they went to court. Shah explained that one court had stopped the film’s release, but a higher court later removed the stay. He said the people who filed the case were acting because of this misunderstanding. Explaining his stand, Vipul Shah said, “Some people had a misunderstanding that we want to show Kerala in a bad light. Or we want to show the people of Kerala in a wrong way. And that’s why they went to the court. One court gave a stay and the higher court vacated the stay. Those people who went there are victims of a misunderstanding.”

“I don’t want to talk about them any further. But through you, I want to tell the people of Kerala that you must watch this film. Our film does not show Kerala in a bad light. Nor does it talk bad about the people of Kerala. This is just an individual incident that happened in Kerala. And we have shown it in a dramatic version in the film,” he added. The film producer also reacted to the ongoing protests against the film’s screening and said, “There is news from both Chennai and Kerala. Since it is a court order, they cannot legally stop the movie (from being screened).

A lobby has become active in these two states that is trying to stop the screening of the movie through hooliganism… CMs of both the states should take immediate and strict action against these people… I appeal to the court to give an order to the state governments if they fail to protect our rights…”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened to The Kerala Story 2?

With a 15-day interim stay imposed on The Kerla Story 2 release, the court delved into petitions alleging that certain scenes incite hatred and threaten communal harmony. Scrutinizing the CBFC’s prior approval, the bench emphasized the gravity of the allegations, directing a comprehensive review of contentious segments. The Board must report if specific remarks insult a particular community. The movie is a sequel to the 2023 National Award-winning film, depicts stories of young women navigating perilous relationships and alleged forced conversions, based on asserted real-life events.

Since the release of the trailer, the sequel has received strong reactions from all corners. While several users have criticised the film and called it “propaganda,” the makers continue to say that the story is based on researched real-life incidents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.