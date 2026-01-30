The Kerala Story 2 Teaser Out: Kamakhya Narayan Singh's directorial comes with new faces, film shifts focus from... - Watch

The first glimpse into the world of The Kerala Story 2 is finally here, and it promises a story that goes deeper, darker, and more determined. The makers unveiled the teaser of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on Friday, offering a peek into a fresh narrative that still holds on to the core themes that defined the first film, relationship conflicts and the sensitive issue of religious conversion.

The teaser introduces new faces and a new fight

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel brings three new faces to the forefront: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, who now carry the emotional weight of the story. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the teaser sets the tone early, making it clear that this chapter is not just about what happened, but also about what comes next.

The teaser was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Our daughters don’t fall in love, they fall in traps. Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

Dreams, love, and shattered lives

The clip opens on a hopeful note, with the three girls speaking about their dreams, becoming an IAS officer, excelling as an athlete, and building a life as a social media influencer. Their aspirations, however, soon give way to pain and disillusionment. As the teaser unfolds, the girls reveal how falling in love changed everything, alleging that they were trapped with an “agenda of religious conversion.”

What stands out is the emotional shift. While the teaser shows how their lives were disrupted after marriage, it also hints that the film won’t stop at portraying their suffering.

From survival to resistance

Unlike the first part, The Kerala Story 2 appears to focus strongly on resilience. The teaser closes on a powerful note, with the girls declaring together, “Ab hume ladna hoga, kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (We have to fight now. Because if not now, then we will never be able to fight back).”

Strong reactions online

The teaser quickly sparked conversation online. One viewer wrote, “@iammannanshaah Music adding so much depth to the story. I put headphones to listen to it again,” while another shared, “Can’t wait for it now After watching #TheKeralaStory first time on 26th January on Television I got shocked to see what really happened in Kerala as I read about it. I knew one film was not enough to show the harsh truth Kerala is suffering from. Hatsoff to the entire team.”

“Peak Trailer. Hope it’s much better than 1st part,” another user commented.

A controversial legacy

The original The Kerala Story stirred intense debate upon its announcement, with critics calling it propaganda and accusing it of maligning Kerala. Despite legal challenges and backlash, the film went on to win two National Awards and emerged as a surprise box office success, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 20 crore.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is slated to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.