The Kerala Story actor Vijay Krishna recently reacted to a political controversy amid ban on the movie in West Bengal.

The Kerala Story Actor Vijay Krishna Reacts to Political Row: The Kerala Story has been in controversy ever since the trailer of the film was released. The movie which is creating monstrous record at the box office is also facing a lot of criticism and political attacks. Adah Sharma is the lead protagonist and is receiving accolades for her performance in the film. Ther story is about the conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). A section of netizens and activists are calling out The Kerala Story as a propaganda movie. Now, Vijay Krishna, who plays a terrorist in The Kerala Story has reacted to the ban on the film and the controversy.

Vijay, in an interaction with Hindustan Times was questioned if he had any apprehensions or concerns about the film becoming controversial. He said “Absolutely not. At the script level, I was looking at the human story and it talks about the trauma these women are going through and everything that surrounds them, their journey from something that is incredibly manipulative and then traumatic and some sort of change and hope, that was the story for me. None knew that this would become the conversation of the country. We just gave our heart and soul to the story that was presented to us. There were no expectations of something becoming this big.” On being quizzed about those questioning the authenticity of the film and asking for banning it, the actor opined “No matter what anybody says, this is the heart-wrenching story of young women who fall into this whole ISIS scene. They are put through unimaginable trauma, for me that is the story. If you haven’t seen the film and you are calling it out and saying its a very controversial topic, I would request you to go and watch it once and then make a call if its a good film or a bad film. It is important for us to see films objectively.”

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 and is directed by Sudipto Sen. It also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani and Devadarshini in crucial roles.

