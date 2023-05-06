Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Adah Sharma's Film Creates Havoc on Its Opening Day - Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has been attacked by politicians and activists ever since its trailer has been released. Those opposing the film’s release have accused the makers of provoking communal hatred. A section of netizens also labelled it as a propaganda film. However, despite getting negative reviews the film has fared well at the box office on its opening day. The Sudipto Sen directorial faced tough competition from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however it surpassed not only the Marvel superhero film’s earnings but also Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The film based on the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide garnered Rs 3.55 Crore on its first day. The Kerala Story has collected Rs 8.03 Crore.

#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8dylt50Hcj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

The Kerala Story, made with a budget of Rs 40 Crore initially went neck to neck with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Both the movies had earned Rs 7 Crore in India, as reported by ETimes. Although they belong to different genre and languages, these movies have their own loyal audience base. Later, at the end of the day, The Kerala Story collected Rs 8.03 Crore worldwide, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted “#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutal Shah.

