The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma’s Film Sees Biggest Jump on Second Sunday – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is creating new milstone every day. The movie has survived and sustained despite overwhelming criticism and political attacks by a section of netizens and activists. The recent ban on the movie by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee also created a lot of hoopla over artistic freedom and hate speech. The CJI questioned the West Bengal government that “The film is released in the rest of the country. West Bengal is not different from other parts of the Country. If it can run on other parts of the country which have similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?”. The controversy however, benefited the film as it continued to earn in double digits even on weekdays. The Kerala Story crossed Rs 100 Crore mark on its ninth day which proves the audience gives the real verdict about a movie.



CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S POST ON THE KERALA STORY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

THE KERALA STORY MARCHES TOWARDS Rs 200 CRORE

The Sudipto Sen directorial garnered around Rs 23.75 Crore on its second Sunday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film had collected Rs 16 Crore on previous Sunday in its first weekend. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his post “#TheKeralaStory crosses HALF-CENTURY in *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun]… Records its *highest single day* number on [second] Sun… Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr, speeding towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 136.74 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #TheKeralaStory biz at a glance… ⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 81.14 cr ⭐️ Weekend 2: ₹ 55.60 cr ⭐️ Total: ₹ 136.74 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY ON DAY 10, AS REPORTED BY SACNILK:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore Friday: Rs 12.35 Crore Saturday: Rs 19.50 Crore Sunday: Rs 23.75 Crore

Total: Rs 136.99 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023, and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini.

