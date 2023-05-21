Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 16: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has set a new benchmark for success. The film with the least promotion and publicity has gained massive acceptance from movie goers. Despite being banned in West Bengal and all the political criticism and backlash the film is still going strong at the box office. The movie is based on the conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Considering the religious angle depicted in the movie, a section of netizens and politicians have called out The Kerala Story as a propaganda film. However, its massive collection on third Saturday has proven the audiences’ verdict.

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S POST ON THE KERALA STORY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

THE KERALA STORY SEES JUMP IN EARNINGS IN THIRD WEEK

The Kerala Story garnered Rs 9.15 Crore on its third week. The film has so far earned Rs 187 Crore at the box office. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection report on his social media handles. He wrote in his post that “#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY ON DAY 16, AS REPORTED BY SACNILK:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore Friday: Rs 12.35 Crore Saturday: Rs 19.50 Crore Sunday: Rs 23.75 Crore Monday: Rs 10.30 Crore Tuesday: Rs 9.65 Crore Wednesday: Rs 8.03 Crore Thursday: Rs 7.00 Crore Friday: Rs 6.6 Crore Saturday: Rs 9.15 Crore

Total: Rs 187.72 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 and is directed by Sudipto Sen. The film starring Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

