The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 17: Adah Sharma’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 200 Crore Mark – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 17: Adah Sharma's film is all set to cross Rs 200 Crore on Monday.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 17: The Kerala Story has become one of the biggest commercial hits of 2023 since Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. The film has set a milestone record at the box office despite facing political backlash due to its controversial theme. A section of audiences has termed it as a propaganda film due to the mention of ‘Love Jihaad.’ The movie is based on the religious conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Syria and Iraq). The Adah Sharma starrer witnessed a massive jump in its earnings on third Sunday.

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARH’S POST ON THE KERALA STORY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

THE KERALA STORY WITNESSES A HUGE RISE IN COLLECTION

The Sudipto Sen directorial garnered Rs 11.50 Crore on Day 17. The movie has collected more than Rs 198 Crore as it inches closer to Rs 200 Crore club. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his social media post “DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY ON DAY 17, AS REPORTED BY SACNILK:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore Friday: Rs 12.35 Crore Saturday: Rs 19.50 Crore Sunday: Rs 23.75 Crore Monday: Rs 10.30 Crore Tuesday: Rs 9.65 Crore Wednesday: Rs 8.03 Crore Thursday: Rs 7.00 Crore Friday: Rs 6.6 Crore Saturday: Rs 9.15 Crore Sunday: Rs 11.50 Crore

Total: Rs 199.22 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in crucial roles.

