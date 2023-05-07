Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 2: Adah Sharma’s Film Witnesses Massive Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 2: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is set for a box office rampage as the movie witnessed a massive rise in earnings on its second day. The actor plays a Malayali nurse in the film who was recruited by ISIS. Adah had recently reacted to the film’s commercial success and her performance being lauded by both critics and audiences. She had also slammed those calling out The Kerala Story a propaganda movie and told them to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘brides’. The negative publicity and controversy over the film promoting hate-speech worked in its favour. The Saturday collection saw a jump of 39.73%.

THE KERALA STORY HITS DOUBLE DIGIT ON DAY 2

The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen minted Rs 11.22 Crore at the box office on the second day of it’s release, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film had garnered Rs 8.03 Crore on Friday, April 5, 2023. The movie broke the first day collection record of its competitor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latter earned around Rs 7 Crore in India on the opening day. The Kerala Story also surpassed Vivek Agnihotri’s movie based on Kashmiri Pandits massacre, The Kashmir Files, which had raked in Rs 3.55 Crore on Friday during its release. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh updated on social media that “#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline…Sat: [growth] 39.73%.”

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S VIRAL TWEET:

CHECK OUT THE KERALA STORY’S DETAILED COLLECTION REPORT BY BOX OFFICE INDIA:

Friday – Rs 6.75 Crore approx.

Saturday – 10,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL – 17,25,00,000 approx.

The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutal Shah.

