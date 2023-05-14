Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Adah Sharma’s Film Achieves Historic Feat on Second Saturday – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has survived the test of the time and achieved a remarkable feat at the box office. The film’s historical record on the ninth day of its release has proven that its the audiences and content which matters. Be it theatrical or OTT releases, at the end of the day, an engaging plot and out-of-the-box theme is enough to generate hype. The Sudipto Sen directorial has set a new benchmark for success where it is not necessary to always have high-octane action and grand visuals to make a blockbuster movie. The Kerala Story has crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark and maintained double-digit earnings on its second Saturday.

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S POST ON THE KERALA STORY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

THE KERALA STORY CREATES MILESTONE ON ITS SECOND SATURDAY

The film garnered Rs 19.50 Crore on Day 9, as reported by Sacnilk portal. However, on its first Saturday it had earned Rs 11.22 Crore. The significant jump in collection is due to the positive word-of-mouth and appreciation from audiences. Despite the political row and ban by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee in her state, The Kerala Story is unstoppable at the box office. A section of netizens and activists have labelled the movie as propaganda. However, the commercial success has proven that movie-goers have resonated with the story. Adah’s acting prowess is also being hailed by netizens. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh recently wrote on his Instagram handle that “#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ 💯 cr [NBOC] in 2023…

⭐️ #Pathaan [Jan] ⭐️ #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar [March] ⭐️ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan [Apri] ⭐️ #TheKeralaStory [May].”

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY ON DAY 9, AS REPORTED BY SACNILK:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore Friday: Rs 12.35 Crore Saturday: Rs 19.50 Crore

Total: Rs 113.44 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023, and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini.

