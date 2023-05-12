Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Week 1 Collection: Adah Sharma’s Film Earns Lesser Than Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Week 1 Collection: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is scripting history at the box office despite the bans in some states and boycott calls from a section of netizens, activists and politicians. The Sudipto Sen directorial based on the conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iran and Syria) has divided media and entertainment industry. However, this time the Bollywood celebs seemed to be on the same page after West Bengal Chief Minister banned the movie in her state. The film had surpassed the first day collection of MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which stood at Rs 7 Crore. The Kerala Story earned Rs 8 Crore on its opening day which is even more than Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files which collected Rs 3.55 Crore on its first Friday.

CHECK OUT SUMIT KADEL’S VIRAL TWEET:

#TheKashmirFiles First Week – ₹ 97.30 Cr #TheKeralaStory First Week – ₹ 81.36 cr ( PS- Film would’ve collected few crs more had it not been banned in TN & WB ) Trending & WOM of both the films are similar, TKS is bound to cross 200 cr nett & have an outright chance to… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 12, 2023

THE KERALA STORY GOES NECK-TO-NECK WITH THE KASHMIR FILES’ WEEK 1 EARNINGS

Adah’s film recorded a rise in earnings as it garnered Rs 12.5 Crore on Thursday, while it collected Rs 12 Crore on Wednesday. However, the movie could not go beyond the first week collection of The Kashmir Files, which raked in Rs 97.30 Crore. However, the positive word-of-mouth from the audience and the political row might work in favour of The Kerala Story as in case of Pathaan, Brahmastra and TKF. Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel has claimed that the movie is bound to cross Rs 200 Crore and could surpass the lifetime earnings of The Kashmir Files.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY AFTER 7 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore (early estimate) Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore

Total: Rs 81.36 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023, and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini.

For more updates on The Kerala Story box office collection, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.