The Kerala Story Controversy: Anurag Kashyap recently called out the film's ban in West Bengal by CM Mamata Bannerjee.

The Kerala Story Controversy: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has created a milestone at the box office within five days of its release. However, in-spite of being hailed by audiences the movie is facing criticism from a section of politicians and intellectuals. Many activists and critics have accused the makers of not being authentic while dealing with a sensitive subject. The film is based on the alleged conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee announced ban on the movie calling it ‘a distorted story’. The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah responded by saying that he will have to take legal action if the film is banned in the state. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the ban as he posted to tweets.

ANURAG KASHYAP CALLS OUT ‘BAN’ ON ‘THE KERALA STORY’

Anurag shared a picture of French writer, historian, and philosopher Voltaire’s quote which read “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” He quote tweeted his post as “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.” The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat director further added “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called “Afwaah”. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

Recently veteran actress and Padma Bhushan recipient Shabana Azmi also opposed the ‘ban’ calls against The Kerala Story. She had tweeted “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

The Kerala Story released in theatres in May 5, 2023. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and has so far garnered Rs 56 Crore at the box office.

