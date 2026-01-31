The Kerala Story in trouble, minister Saji Charan says film flags wrong narrative

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian has strongly criticised the teaser of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, saying it appears to promote communal division and misrepresent the state’s social fabric. The teaser, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, was released on Friday and has already sparked political debate.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, Cherian said that his first impression of the teaser left him disturbed. According to him, the film looks like another attempt to present Kerala in a negative light.

“Manufacturing lies without facts”

Cherian wrote that the film seemed to be a product of what he called “the Sangh Parivar’s factory that manufactures lies without any connection to facts.” He alleged that the makers were trying to show Kerala, known for its secular values, as a place where religious extremism thrives.

He added that such portrayals were meant to humiliate the state before the world and damage its image.

Concerns over repeated use of ‘love jihad’ claims

The minister also pointed out the repeated references to ‘love jihad’ in such narratives. He described it as a term used by certain groups to claim that Muslim men lure Hindu women into marriage for religious conversion.

Cherian stated that bringing up such allegations again in films and public discussions can disturb peace and create unnecessary mistrust among communities.

Freedom of expression, but with responsibility

While speaking about artistic freedom, Cherian said that freedom of expression should not be used as a reason to divide people. He remarked that presenting disputed claims as facts, especially those already examined by courts and investigative agencies, raises serious concerns.

According to him, such attempts appear to be politically motivated rather than creative expression.

Kerala will “stand united”

The minister concluded his statement by saying that Kerala would collectively oppose any attempt to spread communal hatred for political gain.

“Kerala will stand united against attempts to reap political benefits by sowing the poisonous seeds of communal hatred,” Cherian added.

Recent controversy around the minister

This reaction comes shortly after Cherian himself faced criticism from the opposition over an alleged communal remark related to the names of winners in local body elections in Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram district panchayat.

He later apologised, stating that his words had been “distorted to make it appear as though they were directed at any group or community.”

With the teaser now out and reactions pouring in, Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has already entered public discussion much before its release.