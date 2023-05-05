Home

Entertainment

The Kerala Story LIVE Review: Adah Sharma’s Film is ‘Disturbing’, Says Netizen

live

The Kerala Story LIVE Review: Adah Sharma’s Film is ‘Disturbing’, Says Netizen

The Kerala Story Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Director by Sudipto Sen, the controversial film has got negative reviews

The Kerala Story LIVE Review Adah Sharma's Film is 'Disturbing', Says Netizen

Load More

The Kerala Story Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Director Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story has been released on May 5. Starring a gamut of actors across industries, The Kerala Story has been deemed a political film that has not been received well by many critics and intellectuals. The movie features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra. The film is getting negative feedback from the critics and they just don’t talk about the story but also the acting and direction.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday had slammed the makers of the film, saying they were taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of ‘love jihad’ — a concept rejected by the courts. Picking on the trailer, Pinarayi said that the movie’s premise that some 32,000 women from Kerala had been converted to Islam and recruited for the IS was a “hoax”. “This bogus story is a product of the Sangh Parivar’s lie factory,” he said.

Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is portrayed as unearthing the events behind approximately 32,000 women allegedly going missing from Kerala. Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League in Kerala has announced a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone who proves that 32,000 Malayali women were, in fact, radicalised by IS.

Check The Kerala Story’s LIVE Reviews:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.