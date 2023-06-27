Home

‘The Kerala Story’ makers announce upcoming film ‘Bastar’, to release in April 2024

Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen geared up for another eye-opening movie ‘Bastar’. Based on a true event, the movie painted with blood red colour depicts horror amidst a peaceful environment.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's ‘Bastar’ is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024

After the success of The Kerala Story, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen are all set for another eye-opening movie titled Bastar. Inspired by another true event, the duo will be reuniting for their upcoming project which will give fans a sense of understanding about the incidents going around in the world. Taking to Twitter, the makers announced their second collaboration with a poster.

The title announcement poster saying “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm” left netizens in a dilemma wanting to know more about the film. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd in association with Last Monk media, Bastar is slated to release on 5th April 2024.

The announcement poster read, “Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!”

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

Reacting to the poster, a user commented, “Director and producer should approach @VidyutJammwal for this movie.”

Director and producer should approach @VidyutJammwal for this movie — विपिन विश्वकर्मा शिल्पकार ब्राह्मण (@VipinVi88072370) June 26, 2023

Another wrote, “Please take time and make the film good quality.”

Please take time and make the film good quality — Naveen Kumar P (@naveennewp) June 26, 2023

Director Sudipto had earlier dropped hints that he would be making a film about 50 years of the Maoist movement in India next. He told The Times Of India, “My next film is about fifty years of the Maoist movement in India. I will be directing this film for my The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah ji. Working with him on The Kerala Story was an extremely satisfying experience.”

While not much is revealed about the film, the poster suggests that the story might revolve around the Bastar rebellion that broke out back in 1910 against the reservation of forests by the British.

‘The Kerala Story’ timeline:

The Kerala Story, which emerged as the second-highest Bollywood grosser of the year with over Rs 200 crore in reported earnings after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, is one of the most profitable films in the history of the Indian film industry. The film which was released on May 5 depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State.

The film has been banned by many state governments including West Bengal, fearing tensions among communities. On the other hand, BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana marked it as tax-free. The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihanim, and Siddhi Idnani among others.

