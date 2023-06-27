Home

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says a section of the industry is jealous with their success and that's the reason nobody wants to buy the film on OTT.

The Kerala Story emerged as one of the biggest Box Office hits of the year. The Sudipto Sen directorial triggered a whole conversation on social media and also upset a section of the audience who called it a propaganda film. Now, after a month of its release, the director says that nobody is ready to buy the film for OTT.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sen recently said his film has done tremendous business at the Box Office and despite all that success, no OTT player is buying it. The director said a section of the industry is so jealous of the success of the film that nobody wants to buy it. “We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us.”

He added, “Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success.”

Why is no OTT Player Ready to Buy ‘The Kerala Story’?

Now, while Sen blames the industry for getting no OTT player backing his film, there’s another side of the coin. It is possible that the content of the film which created a stir upon its release is resisting the OTT players to get associated with The Kerala Story. The film was marred in a controversy around its factual inaccuracy and exaggerated claims. A section of the audience believed that it further encouraged Islamophobia and divisive politics which could be the reasons why no OTT player wants to be associated with the film.

The same report quoted an insider mentioning that the OTT outlets are focussing on spreading content that is thought-provoking in nature and has not been termed ‘propaganda’. “You must understand that The Kerala Story comes across as a propaganda film, while OTT channels have been focusing on more intelligent, thought-provoking, and entertaining subjects. In such a case, a film like The Kerala Story does not fit into the genres,” the insider said.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead, is still running in a few selected theatres across the country. It has collected over Rs 300 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office in India. The film claims that many young Indian women are brainwashed, converted to Islam, and sent to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Upon its release, the film saw a ban in West Bengal after which the makers moved to court to lift the ban. Many theatres in Tamil Nadu also refused to play the film on screens.

