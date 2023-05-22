Home

‘The Kerala Story’ Screening Refused by Theatre Official In-Spite SC Staying Ban by West Bengal Government

'The Kerala Story' screening has been refused by theatre official in-spite of Supreme Court staying ban by West Bengal government.

‘The Kerala Story’ Screening Refused by Theatre Official: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has set up a new benchmark for filmmakers with its monstrous run at the box office in its third week. The movie faced a lot of backlash and criticism as it dealt with a controversial theme. The film is based on the conversion of Malayali girls to Islam by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The Kerala Story also showcases the recruitment of girls from Kerala by the radical militant outfit. The mention of ‘Love Jihaad’ created a political row as the West Bengal government banned the movie in the state.

The Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by the state government on May 18, 2023. The film is still not running in most of the halls in West Bengal. The West Bengal government has still not issued any new circular. Arijit Dutta, Managing Director of Priya Entertainment, told ANI “This is a blockbuster movie but we are sorry as all slots are filled up for the next two weeks. It’s not possible for us to cancel the booked slots to make a place for the new one. After two or three weeks we can think about the screening of The Kerala Story.” After the ban was revoked by SC, Sudipto Sen said “We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal. We are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls not to show the film,” as reported by ANI. A booking official at the Ashoka cinema (Behala) Durbadal Chatterjee in an interaction with ANI said “We know that it’s a blockbuster movie, in fact when the movie was released, we screened here for four days after that government banned the movie. At that time all shows of this movie were booked. Now we can’t do anything.”

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in crucial roles.

