The Lady Killer Trailer: The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor’s crime-thriller The Lady Killer released on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The movie is a mystery saga of whodunnit which involves murder, deceit an adultery. All the characters in the two-minute, twenty-two seconds trailer are shown as suspects who are up to some plotting and teachery. Bhumi has previously worked in hard-hitting movies like Sonchiriya, Bheed and Afwaah. While Arjun had acted in Mohit Suri’s romantic noir-thriller Ek Villain Returns.

The trailer starts with Arjun arriving at a royal bungalow in a hill station to meet a former Maharaja (King). He meets Bhumi’s character which leads to their future meetings and brewing romance. It is shown that Arjun’s character is already in a relationship with another woman with glimpses of their passionate lovemaking scene. As the love story between the main characters progresses it also unfolds many secrets about the real identities of people. A Hitchcockian tale of betrayal, infidelity and crime leads to clashes and confusions among everyone as nobody seems to be innocent. The trailer ends with Arjun’s character saying, “Police darwaza tod ke andar aayegi aur hum nange milenge razai ke neeche (Police will barge into the house by breaking the door and we will be caught naked inside the blanket).” To which Bhumi replies, “Kaha tha na, mazaak mat banne dena mera (I told you, don’t let them mock my pride and dignity)” as she aims a pistol at him. In the trailer there are many kissing scenes between Arjun and Bhumi as the narrative justifies the intensity of their relationship. Their sizzling chemistry creates fireworks as they look convincing in the promo.

In an interaction with PTI, Arjun told, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, the film has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space.” Ajay Bahl, the director of the movie, opened up on his working experience with Arjun and Bhumi. While speaking to Telly Chakkar, he told, “It’s been completely wonderful. It looks cliché when you praise your actors because of course you can’t say bad things about them. But, I am going to say from the bottom of my heart that it’s been a pleasure working with both of them. These new-age actors are super committed because they are focused and they give it their all. They are more mature, especially Arjun; he has turned over a new leaf in his life in terms of his performance.”

