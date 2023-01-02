The Legend of Maula Jatt’s Release in India: Fawad Khan Finally Breaks Silence, Says ‘Things Are Bit Heated…’

The Legend of Maula Jatt's Release in India: Fawad Khan finally broke his silence in a recent interview. - Read on

The Legend of Maula Jatt’s India Release: Fawad Khan, who has been riding high on the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt was recently quizzed about the film’s India release. The Pakistani actor responded to the same and hoped that it could be ‘a great way to handshake’. Fawad, however, pointed out that things were still heated between the two neighbouring countries. Fawad’s movie also stars Mahira Kha in a pivotal role. The film has been well received globally. The Legend of Maula Jatt has become the first Pakistani film to achieve commercial success even at the overseas box office.

FAWAD KHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON THE LEGEND OF MAULA JATT’S INDIA RELEASE

The Bilal Lashari directorial was scheduled to release on December 30, 2022, but the release has been stalled and no further date has been announced so far. The Fawad-Mahira starrer is an official adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt. In an interaction with CNN, Fawad was asked about the India release, and he said that “That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see.”

On the recent recognition and accolades for Pakistani cinema, Fawad stated “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema.”

Fawad had acted in Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat and Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons.

