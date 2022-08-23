The Rings of Power Trailer: The new trailer of ‘The Ring of Power‘ highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth. Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

It begins with what appears to be an extremely gory battle between orcs and elves before a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) declares that it is now her responsibility to seek out the enemy because her brother perished doing so.

Watch The Rings of Power’s Trailer:

The trailer features key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will debut on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories, with additional episodes becoming accessible weekly on Friday, September 1 and 2, 2022.

