The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter review: Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower steals the show as netizens say ‘Middle-earth action…’

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts online. From the darker atmosphere to fresh character reveals, the teaser has already sparked plenty of discussion on Twitter.

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The Lord of The Rings The Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Middle-earth is calling once again, and this time it looks darker than ever. Prime Video has dropped the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, giving fans an early glimpse at what lies ahead. While the preview doesn’t reveal everything, it offers just enough to get viewers talking. Within minutes of the teaser’s release, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions. Some fans praised the scale and visuals, while others were excited by the arrival of new characters and the growing threat posed by Sauron. Here’s a look at how fans are reacting to the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser on social media:

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter reactions

A large number of viewers on X welcomed The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser’s darker atmosphere, saying it feels like the story is finally entering one of Middle-earth’s most dangerous chapters. Several posts described the visuals as cinematic, with many pointing to the impressive battle sequences, haunting landscapes and the growing presence of Sauron.

Others were particularly excited by glimpses of the One Ring’s creation, calling it one of the biggest moments teased so far. Fans also noticed the scale of the conflict shown in the teaser, suggesting that Season 3 could be the series’ most ambitious chapter yet.

Sauran has arrived amd this time he comes with his army to rule on Middle Earth . The shadow is much stronger than ever before. #TheLordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower https://t.co/uLL54sZz8w pic.twitter.com/2E6i6kxeYh — Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) July 25, 2026

The Rings Of Power just dropped its Season 3 trailer at Comic-Con We finally see the forging and creation of the One Ring take centre stage. Second Age stakes are officially dialled up for Middle-earth geeks ⚔️#RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings #TV — Man of Many (@manofmany) July 25, 2026

The Rings of Power season 3 trailer is here • footage shows Sauron forging the One Ring at last • the Balrog speaks for the first time, voiced by Simon Pegg • Set five years after the fall of Eregion Premieres November 11 on Prime#RingsOfPower #LOTR #LordOfTheRings pic.twitter.com/gpkww61oKh — Ricky Flicks (@RickyFlicks64) July 25, 2026

Give me a smooth reply

Hell yeah, the Season 3 trailer for The Rings of Power just dropped and it’s looking properly dark and epic. Middle-earth’s calling again power, Sauron, destiny, the lot. Locking in for 11 November on Prime Video. Can’t wait. — Prettypearl (@TochukwuAgba) July 25, 2026

Prime Video dropped the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, highlighting fiery Balrog clashes, Sauron’s rise, and the peak of the War of the Elves and Sauron. — ЯЕSТА FАJЯI (@restafajri) July 25, 2026

But they were, all of them, deceived, for another Ring was made. In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom, Sauron forged in secret a master Ring, to control all others. One Ring to rule them all.#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/0mNSoHjcsQ — Halbrand’ed (@lotrropbrand) July 24, 2026

Celeborn was his name. We met in a glade of flowers. I was dancing and he saw me there. The war seemed so very far away then. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/sSKiv66StR — Halbrand’ed (@lotrropbrand) July 24, 2026

Finally! Gandalf looking absolutely legendary with that staff and hat Can’t wait to see him in action in Season 3! What’s everyone’s hype level? #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/6D8DubOwjm — Luckyboy (@Luckyboii4) July 21, 2026

La creación del anillo único,el evento más importante en la historia de la tierra media,lo vamos a ver en su máximo esplendor en la tercera temporada de #TheRingsOfPower

El personaje de SAURON para mí es el mejor de toda la serie hasta el momento,en la segunda temporada me… pic.twitter.com/6z05knH8zs — HuguitoMuad’dib ⚔️️ (@HuguitoMuaddib) July 24, 2026

BREAKING : Every Major Reveal from The Rings of Power Season 3 at SDCC 2026 ⬇️ @PrimeVideo packed Hall H with major reveals for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3, confirming new storylines, characters, and some huge surprises. Season 3 jumps five years… pic.twitter.com/z0PBHkhFgk — The Fan of the Rings (@fanoftherings) July 24, 2026

yeah… my favourite show is a masterpiece #ringsofpower pic.twitter.com/HCsBzQUsQv — may is awaiting trop s3 (@fellowshipsring) July 24, 2026

On ne parle pas assez de l’excellente qualité de la trilogie « Le Hobbit » ! Même si ça n’atteint pas la maestria de la trilogie #TheLordofTheRings de Peter Jackson. C’est captivant, divertissant et marquant. Et ses batailles sont impressionnantes pic.twitter.com/icm6jn3D74 — ✨ QUENTIN ✨ (@QuentWestbrook) July 24, 2026

New characters become a major talking point in The Rings of Power Season 3

The teaser of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 introduced several new faces, and fans were quick to discuss what their arrival could mean for the story. Jamie Campbell Bower’s debut as Celeborn has won fans hearts. While many viewers praised its darker direction and Simon Pegg’s role as the voice of the Balrog surprised many viewers

Online conversations also focused on how these additions could shape the ongoing battle against Sauron. Many fans said they were looking forward to seeing long-awaited storylines unfold, particularly as the series moves closer to key events from Tolkien’s Second Age.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 release date

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is set to premiere on November 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The new season will jump forward several years, focusing on the War of the Elves and Sauron as he forges the One Ring.

The overall conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter) has been lively, with fans sharing favourite moments, discussing hidden details and speculating about what’s to come. The teaser has certainly succeeded in building anticipation, with many viewers saying they are eager to return to Middle-earth when the new season premieres on November 11, 2026.