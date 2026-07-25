  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter review: Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower steals the show as netizens say Middle-earth action...

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter review: Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower steals the show as netizens say ‘Middle-earth action…’

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts online. From the darker atmosphere to fresh character reveals, the teaser has already sparked plenty of discussion on Twitter.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: July 25, 2026, 2:01 PM IST
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter review: Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower steals the show as netizens say 'Middle-earth action...'
The Lord of The Rings The Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Middle-earth is calling once again, and this time it looks darker than ever. Prime Video has dropped the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, giving fans an early glimpse at what lies ahead. While the preview doesn’t reveal everything, it offers just enough to get viewers talking. Within minutes of the teaser’s release, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions. Some fans praised the scale and visuals, while others were excited by the arrival of new characters and the growing threat posed by Sauron. Here’s a look at how fans are reacting to the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser on social media:

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser Twitter reactions

A large number of viewers on X welcomed The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser’s darker atmosphere, saying it feels like the story is finally entering one of Middle-earth’s most dangerous chapters. Several posts described the visuals as cinematic, with many pointing to the impressive battle sequences, haunting landscapes and the growing presence of Sauron.

Read more: World's most expensive TV show, each episode costs Rs 856 crore, not The Lord of The Rings, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, or Stranger Things, total cost is Rs..., it is...

Others were particularly excited by glimpses of the One Ring’s creation, calling it one of the biggest moments teased so far. Fans also noticed the scale of the conflict shown in the teaser, suggesting that Season 3 could be the series’ most ambitious chapter yet.

New characters become a major talking point in The Rings of Power Season 3

The teaser of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 introduced several new faces, and fans were quick to discuss what their arrival could mean for the story. Jamie Campbell Bower’s debut as Celeborn has won fans hearts. While many viewers praised its darker direction and Simon Pegg’s role as the voice of the Balrog surprised many viewers

Online conversations also focused on how these additions could shape the ongoing battle against Sauron. Many fans said they were looking forward to seeing long-awaited storylines unfold, particularly as the series moves closer to key events from Tolkien’s Second Age.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 release date

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is set to premiere on November 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The new season will jump forward several years, focusing on the War of the Elves and Sauron as he forges the One Ring.

The overall conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter) has been lively, with fans sharing favourite moments, discussing hidden details and speculating about what’s to come. The teaser has certainly succeeded in building anticipation, with many viewers saying they are eager to return to Middle-earth when the new season premieres on November 11, 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.