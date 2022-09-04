The Lord of The Rings Prequel: The Rings of Power kickstarted streaming with humungous response from The Lord of the Rings fans and celebs. Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasika Dugal, Mini Mathur and 83 director Kabir Khan lauded the magnum opus as they attended its trial show. LOTR fans have gone berserk over the grandeur and VFX depicted in the first two episodes of the series streaming on OTT. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by JRR Tolkien. The Rings of Power has set a benchmark milestone for a Prime Video series on its very first day of streaming. According to an Economic Times Report, the LOTR prequel was watched by over 25 million viewers across the globe on day 1.Also Read - The Rings of Power Celeb Review: Hrithik Roshan, Tamannah Bhatia And Kabir Khan Can't Stop Raving About The LOTR Prequel

LOTR PREQUEL HAS A BUDGET OF OVER $465 MILLION

The OTT giant launched the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday. It is unclear though, whether all or parts of the episodes were watched by the audiences. The digital streaming platform has reportedly spent more than a whopping $465 million producing the show's first season which was shot in New Zealand as per The Economic Times. The Rings of Power has become one of the most expensive and ambitious show ever produced since Amazon ventured into programming in 2013.

THE RINGS OF POWER DATES BACK 4000 YEARS PRIOR TO LOTR AND THE HOBBIT

Forthcoming installments of The Rings of Power will be released weekly until the Oct. 14 season finale. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional Middle-earth at a time known as the Second Age. The timeline of the period dates back 4,000 years prior to the events in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Amazon Prime has decided to unfold the story in 50 hours over five seasons, the ET report said.

The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime from September 2, 2022 onwards.