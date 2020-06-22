It’s nearly two months, legendary actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a two-year-long battle with the neuroendocrine tumor. The actor, who died at the age of 54, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdat and children, Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. Sutapa on Sunday shared a picture of lotuses blooming in a field and remembered how he had nurtured those flowers. Sutapa shared a picture of the blooming lotuses on Facebook and reminisced how the Hindi Medium actor had brought them in bottles and planted them in the field. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Irrfan's Wife Sutapa Slams Trolls For Passing Judgement, Says 'My Heart Goes For Rhea Chakraborty'

"The lotuses remember you, Irrfan, you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains #naturelove #alluniverseisone," she wrote in the caption.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan died in April this year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

A few days ago, Irrfan’s son Babil had revealed that ‘he had a strange understanding of rain’. He beautifully said in the post ‘he could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language’. Sharing a picture of the Angrezi Medium star, he can be seen sitting in a desert, in front of the camel.

With critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, The Namesake and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in the Hindi cinema.