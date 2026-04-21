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The making of Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar to surprise fans by releasing BTS film in theatres - Check details

The making of Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar to surprise fans by releasing BTS film in theatres – Check details

The making of Dhurandhar will reportedly be released as a film in theatres. The box office collection is expected to boom, all thanks to Aditya Dhar. Here's what will be covered.

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's BTS from Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been massive hits for director Aditya Dhar. Both films have broken several box office records and set new milestones in Indian cinema. We haven’t seen such a strong fan following for Aditya Dhar’s films before. The kind of celebration by audiences, along with the attention to detail, is beyond imagination. After collectively crossing Rs 3,000 crore at the box office, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

The making of Dhurandhar

As Jasmine Sandlas says in a Dhurandhar song, “You are not ready for this”, and it seems true. Aditya Dhar has more to offer to cinema lovers. After the release and massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reports suggest that a behind-the-scenes film on the making of Dhurandhar could be released in theatres, potentially a first-of-its-kind feat for an Indian film.

Hindustan Times quoted an insider as confirming, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so immense that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footage and cast interviews will be compiled into a full-length feature film, which will be released in theatres in the last quarter of 2026 and will later stream on OTT platforms along with the films.”

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The source further revealed why the film’s cast is not giving interviews after the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. “All the major players in the film, including actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, as well as director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be part of this BTS film, which will be released directly in theatres. It’s a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage is leaked on social media before the film’s release,” the source added.

Starting in April, Aditya Dhar, the captain of the ship, has been sharing long posts, more like thank-you notes, for the pillars of the film, including the crew such as the DOP, choreographer, action team, music composer, makeup artist, and set designer, etc. He has been sharing BTS pictures from the sets, but not videos, as those clips will be featured in the making of the film Dhurandhar.

The making of Dhurandhar to give more business

The making of Dhurandhar is expected to boost the franchise’s box office even more. After the huge success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans are still very interested in the film’s world, characters, and behind-the-scenes journey. Director Aditya Dhar is using the existing hype and fan curiosity to bring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, unseen moments, and candid interviews to the big screen. This unique approach to cinema could bring people back to theaters, turning the making of into not just a bonus feature but a profitable extension of the franchise.

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