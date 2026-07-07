The moment Anshula Kapoor made her bridal entry with Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor – Watch Viral Video

Anshula's bridal entry stole the show as Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor proudly walked her down the aisle. Watch the emotional video here.

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Anshula Kapoor's wedding

Producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on Monday. While the newlywed shared dreamy glimpses from her intimate wedding, it was a heartwarming video of Anshula walking down the aisle with her father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Arjun Kapoor, that stole the spotlight. The touching moment has left the internet emotional, perfectly capturing a bride’s dream of being escorted by the two most important men in her life.

Watch the beautiful wedding video of Anshula Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Anshula Kapoor looked radiant in a traditional bridal ensemble, while Rohan Thakkar complemented her perfectly in an elegant ethnic outfit. Among the many beautiful moments from the ceremony, one heartwarming picture captured Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor helping their new brother-in-law, Rohan, apply sindoor to Anshula’s forehead, adorably embracing their bridesmaids’ duties.

Sharing dreamy glimpses from the wedding on Instagram, Anshula also penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, “06.07.2026 ❤️ Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511.”

The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed to Anshula during a romantic vacation. Ahead of the wedding, producer Boney Kapoor shared glimpses from Anshula’s mehendi ceremony along with an emotional message for the couple. Posting cheerful pictures from the celebrations, he wrote, “New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula with Rohan, who are made for each other, will surely make this journey happy eternally,” showering the newlyweds with his love and blessings. The intimate wedding festivities were attended by members of the Kapoor family and several close friends from the film industry.