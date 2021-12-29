Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s eagerly-awaited movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been creating waves across the globe, as the filmmaker Vivek and his actor-wife, Pallavi Joshi are currently stationed in the USA for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of the exodus drama across different cities.Also Read - Mouni Roy is a Vision to Behold in Rs 38.5k Indigo Bling Bralette And Pantsuit

Building the anticipation even further, the makers have launched engaging motion posters of pivotal characters portrayed by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. Now, they have revealed yet another intriguing poster featuring veteran actor Atul Srivastava as Bureau Chief of Kashmir – Vishnu Ram, suggesting that it’s a war of narratives. Also Read - 5 Times Deepika Padukone Wore a Black Gown With Plunging Neckline And Set The Red Carpet on Fire

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ scheduled to release in theatres on 26th January 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

