The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Thriller Hailed as 'Best Spy Series' - Check Reactions

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager Part 2 has finally been released. The crime-thriller adapted from a novel of the same name British writer John le Carré, published in 1993. An American noir series with the same title starring Tom Hiddleston is also popular on OTT. Aditya as Shantanu Sengupta aka Shaan, Anil as Shailendra Rungta, also known as Shelly are once again back in action and netizens can’t keep calm. Tilotama Shome as RAW officer Lipika Saikia Rao has also been lauded for her performance in The Night Manager. Apart from her Sobhita Dhulipala’s portrayal of the bold, sensuous, mysterious yet emotional Kaveri Dixit is also creating fireworks. Fans are going bonkers over the espionage-thriller show and have been raving about the movie.

An adaptation well done. That’s how you adapt a western story in Indian context. I’ve watched both English and Hindi one, and I liked the latter more.#TheNightManager2 pic.twitter.com/xD2d5P01tx — Divyjeet Jadeja (@Divyjeetsinh_R) June 30, 2023

Done watching #TheNightManager2…

3 Episodes made with Grand scale👌👌

Anil Kapoor as antagonist 🔥💥

Aditya Roya Kapoor Role also good one👌👍

shobitha Looks hot in screen 🥵

but Acting… especially in emotional scenes meh🙃

Little bit dragged but overall Decent watch👍 https://t.co/hzZOGWHh02 pic.twitter.com/TfU66bQMqx — 🙃 (@VihuTweets) June 29, 2023

In an interaction with India.com, The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi spoke of Anil’s portrayal of Shelly Rungta and said, “Anil is hungry for performance. He is like a kid who just wants to get better and better. That’s a quality I want to take away after so many years of being in front of the camera. If an actor is so keen to prove himself, it tells you how dedicated an actor he is.”

The Night Manager Part 2 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 30, 2023.

