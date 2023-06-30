Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor’s Thriller Hailed as ‘Best Spy Series’ – Check Reactions

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor’s Thriller Hailed as ‘Best Spy Series’ – Check Reactions

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's thriller is being hailed by netizens. - Check Reactions

Published: June 30, 2023 2:42 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Thriller Hailed as 'Best Spy Series' - Check Reactions
The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Thriller Hailed as 'Best Spy Series' - Check Reactions

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager Part 2 has finally been released. The crime-thriller adapted from a novel of the same name British writer John le Carré, published in 1993. An American noir series with the same title starring Tom Hiddleston is also popular on OTT. Aditya as Shantanu Sengupta aka Shaan, Anil as Shailendra Rungta, also known as Shelly are once again back in action and netizens can’t keep calm. Tilotama Shome as RAW officer Lipika Saikia Rao has also been lauded for her performance in The Night Manager. Apart from her Sobhita Dhulipala’s portrayal of the bold, sensuous, mysterious yet emotional Kaveri Dixit is also creating fireworks. Fans are going bonkers over the espionage-thriller show and have been raving about the movie.

Also Read:

CHECK OUT FANS REACTION TO THE NIGHT MANAGER PART 2:

You may like to read


In an interaction with India.com, The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi spoke of Anil’s portrayal of Shelly Rungta and said, “Anil is hungry for performance. He is like a kid who just wants to get better and better. That’s a quality I want to take away after so many years of being in front of the camera. If an actor is so keen to prove himself, it tells you how dedicated an actor he is.”

The Night Manager Part 2 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 30, 2023.

For more updates on The Night Manager 2, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.