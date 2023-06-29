Home

The Night Manager’s Sandeep Modi on Adipurush Failure: ‘I Wanted It To Do Well’ | EXCLUSIVE

Recently, the release of Adipurush created a storm of controversy and negative reviews, particularly from devotees of Lord Rama, who felt that it did not do justice to the sacred story they valued. While interviewing The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi, we asked him whether he had watched Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush.

In response, the filmmaker expressed a deep desire to witness the film for himself. Sandeep understood that such grandiose productions required immense effort, involving the hard work of numerous individuals. He sincerely wished the film well, hoping that it would succeed not just for its own sake but also for the thousands of people who had poured their hearts and souls into its creation. “I am very keen to watch Adipurush and I feel films like Adipurush are spectacle films and done with a lot of effort with so many people. I really wish it well and I wanted it to do well for the sake of thousands of people who have worked on it”, Sandeep told india.com.

Sandeep Modi was questioned about his ability to advise filmmakers on the planning and research required when crafting a mythology-based film. He firmly believed that every filmmaker had their own unique way of approaching a project, akin to climbing a mountain through different paths. He dismissed the notion of a fixed formula for success, recognising the multifaceted nature of the art of filmmaking. Sandeep told us, “I am nobody to talk about. I can only talk about my stories. Every time I finish working on a film, I say one more time we have been saved as we have just managed to cross the line. Filmmaking is incredibly hard, there are many ways of climbing the mountain and each one of them has their own. There is no fixed formula like ‘this is the way it works or this is the way it should be’. There are 100 and more ways of doing it!”

In fact, the Aarya director’s passion for the craft went beyond his own storytelling. Modi expressed a genuine eagerness to learn from the industry’s seasoned and accomplished filmmakers. He concluded, “I am very keen to visit all these big makers and sit on their sets and observe how they do and what I can learn from them.”

Watch the interview with The Night Manager Director Sandeep Modi

The Night Manager Part Two is scheduled to premiere on June 30, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.

