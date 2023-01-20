Home

The Night Manager Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's spy series is all about adrenaline rush, betrayal and grandeur.

The Night Manager Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are back in action, this time on OTT for their upcoming spy-thriller series The Night Manager. The trailer is all about adrenaline rush, mystery, grandeur and drama. The web show is an Indian adaptation of the British television series starring Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston. It was based on the espionage novel of the same name by British writer John le Carré, published in 1993. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was all set to play Aditya’s character in The Night Manager. However, as the actor was busy with his other professional commitments, Aditya stepped in his shoes. Anil plays a dreaded arms dealer who is in the watchlist of Indian intelligence agencies. While Aditya portrays a hotel night manager in the Disney+Hotstar show.

CHECK OUT THE NIGHT MANAGER TRAILER SHARED BY ANIL KAPOOR:

ADITYA ROY KAPUR PLAYS A SECRET AGENT IN THE NIGHT MANAGER

Anil Kapoor captioned his post as, “A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal – it’s showtime! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager streaming from 17th Feb only on @disneyplushotstar #TheNightManagerOnHotstar #TheNightManagerTrailerOutNow.” Aditya’s Shaan Sengupta is selected by an Indian intelligence official on a secret service mission against Anil’s Shailendra Rungta. The plot takes a twist when Shaan wins over Shailendra by saving his son as a part of his undercover operation. Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee are impactful in the few seconds of their presence in the promo. The series offers plenty of striking visuals of foreign locales, thrills and suspense. Sobhita Dhulipala also plays a pivotal role in the espionage series.

The Night Manager will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023, on wards and has been directed by Sandeep Modi.

