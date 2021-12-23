Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who recently launched Dance Meri Rani video with hot diva Nora Fatehi, has crossed 30 million followers on his Instagram. Guru Randhawa became the first Indian male singer to have amassed such following. Guru is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Lahore’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and the most recent ‘Dance Meri Rani’. He said, “It’s overwhelming to receive so much love from my fans and audiences worldwide. My heartfelt gratitude to all who have unconditionally loved me, appreciated and cherished my music.”Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Car Meets With Accident, Angry Crowd Pulls Driver Out of The Car

He credited his fans for accepting and appreciating his music and also for keeping him inspired, "It feels surreal and I am absolutely speechless to express my feeling in words. Without my fans' support this wouldn't be possible." Talking about his latest song he said, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly." He mentioned Nora Fatehi, who has featured in the song with him, "This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."

Guru and Nora share their hot and sizzling chemistry in 3:42 minute video song. Nora Fatehi's look as a mermaid is breathtaking and the story of Dance Meri Rani revolves around a mermaid's dream to dance like a normal girl. Randhawa, in the song, uses his superpowers and Nora starts dancing. Not only she grabs eyeballs with her sizzling moves but with twerks. And you know when Nora dances, nobody can stop her. From her sexy dance moves to her hot dresses used in the music album, the actor raises the temperature in Dance Meri Rani.

Watch the song here: