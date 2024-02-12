Home

The Notebook Remake With Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor? Here’s What The Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya Stars Have to Say

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon after starring in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, now they duo looks forward to feature in this classic love tale story made in Hollywood. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Where Shahid falls in love with Kriti Sanon who plays the role of a robot in the movie. The romantic drama is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The duo were seen creating an intense chemistry in the movie. While Shahid and Kriti are making headlines for their romantic movie. The duo recently revealed that they would love to do another classic love story.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Wants To Remake THIS Hollywood Classic Love Story

During the conversation with India Today, the TBMAUJ actors revealed that they are looking forward to getting featured in another classic love tale story like The Notebook. That portrays the desire to explore different realms of love through cinema.

‘Our Dates Are Available Let’s Shoot’, Says Shahid Kapoor

When asked about which Hollywood remake they would prefer Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had some amazing responses. The Kabir Singh actor remarked that it took them almost eight years to share the silver lining of the film. While Kriti took her task seriously and replied, “How about ‘The Notebook‘? (sic).” Shahid without any hesitation agreed to Kriti’s answer. He replied, “We just wanted to do a love story together. Our dates are available. Let’s shoot! (sic).”

About Notebook

For the unknown, the classic love tale, Notebook starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in lead roles of the movie. However, this is what Shahd and Kriti were looking forward to in a Hollywood remake. The couple recently shared the frame during their latest release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the movie, Shahid Kapoor plays the character Aryan, who tries to look for a perfect life partner despite his entire family searching for a perfect girl to tie the knot with Aryan. While searching for his perfect life partner he meets Sifra, a character played by Kriti Sanon a seemingly flawless woman, during a work assignment in the US. Initially unaware, Aryan discovers that SIFRA stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.

As Aryan spends more time with Sifra, his feelings grow stronger. However, their love story faces a major obstacle when he notices a change in SIFRA’s behaviour, ultimately realising she is running on low battery power. The shocking revelation comes to light as Aryan realises he has unknowingly fallen in love with a robot, and his journey of twists and tales in his family begins.

