The Nun II Hindi Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram And Others Sites

The Nun II Hindi Leaked Online For Free Download: Taissa Farmiga's gothic supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves has been leaked online for free in HD quality.

The Nun II Hindi Full Movie in HD Leaked: Taissa Farmiga’s most-anticipated horror film The Nun II was released on September 7, Thursday. The Nun II serves as the sequel to 2018’s The Nun and the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe. The Michael Chaves directorial has claimed the top spot in its debut weekend at the International box office, majorly in North America. The film grossed an estimated $32.6 million across three days. The Nun II starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid fell far short of the debut for the first film ($53.8 million), but there is still a solid hold at the ticket window globally. However, there is sad news for the makers of The Nun II Hindi as the film got leaked in HD Quality.

The Nun II has been receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience alike but there could be a dent in its smooth run at the Box Office as the film has been leaked on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact its Box Office business worldwide. The Nun II‘s India collection is Rs 13.7 crore. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 710 crore.

The Nun II Hindi Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz

Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

