The Odyssey advance booking: Christopher Nolan’s film storms Indian box office with record breaking collection, sells over 2.5 lakh tickets

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is already creating box office history before its release. With advance ticket sales soaring across premium formats, the epic is expected to register one of the biggest Hollywood openings in India. The Odyssey will release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

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The Odyssey advance booking (PC: IMDb)

Christopher Nolan has built a loyal fan base in India over the years, and if the early ticket sales for The Odyssey are anything to go by, audiences are more than ready for his latest cinematic spectacle. Even before hitting theatres, the epic has generated extraordinary buzz, with advance bookings racing ahead across major cities. Premium format screenings are filling up quickly, and it is believed that the film will be one of the biggest openings ever for a Hollywood release in India. While the final box office numbers will only be known after release, the early signs point towards a blockbuster start. Take a look at The Odyssey advance booking report.

Advance bookings indicate a massive opening for The Odyssey

The Odyssey has recorded an impressive response in advance bookings, particularly in IMAX and other premium large-format screens. According to early trade estimates, the film has already crossed Rs 10 crore in advance sales and is expected to comfortably surpass the Rs 20 crore mark on its opening day in India. If the current momentum continues, some trade analysts believe the opening could even touch Rs 10 to Rs 25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Reports suggest the film has sold well over 2.5 lakh tickets in advance, with several IMAX shows selling out soon after bookings opened. Demand has remained particularly strong in metro cities, where premium screenings continue to witness high occupancy.

Premium tickets and Christopher Nolan’s popularity fuel the buzz

One of the biggest talking points has been the demand for The Odyssey’s premium screenings. In several cities like Kolkata, Delhi NR, and Bengaluru, ticket prices have crossed Rs 3,000 for select IMAX shows, yet audiences continue to snap them up. The willingness of movie lovers to pay premium prices highlights the trust that Nolan has built with Indian audiences through films such as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. Based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the warrior king’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Can The Odyssey become Nolan’s biggest Indian hit?

Trade experts suggest that The Odyssey is set to become one of Christopher Nolan’s biggest performers in India. The filmmaker’s previous release, Oppenheimer, enjoyed a remarkable run at the Indian box office, and the response to advance bookings suggests his latest film could build on that success.

With strong pre-sales, packed premium screenings and widespread anticipation, all eyes are now on the film’s opening weekend.