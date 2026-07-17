The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 prediction: Christopher Nolan’s film targets Rs 20 crore opening, could challenge Oppenheimer in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey advance booking hints at blockbuster Day 1. Will the movie surpass Oppenheimer's IMAX collections in India? Here's the opening prediction.

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The Odyssey

The Odyssey Box Office Day 1 prediction: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres, and the filmmaker’s latest spectacle is expected to make a strong opening at the Indian box office. Riding on blockbuster advance bookings, premium IMAX demand and overwhelmingly positive early reactions, the film is eyeing one of the biggest Day 1 collections ever for a Nolan release in India.

The Odyssey Day 1 early box office trends

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, The Odyssey had earned Rs 8.51 crore (India net) from advance sales and live bookings at the time of writing. The film was playing across 6,305 shows nationwide, with the final Day 1 figures expected to be significantly higher as evening and night shows contribute the most. Trade estimates suggest the film could finish its opening day in the range of Rs 18-22 crore net in India, depending on spot bookings and occupancy in premium formats.

Can it beat Oppenheimer’s IMAX record?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding The Odyssey is its IMAX performance. Christopher Nolan’s latest film is the first feature ever shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film, making it a must-watch on premium screens. Although India doesn’t have a commercial 15/70 IMAX theatre, IMAX screenings are witnessing high occupancy, similar to what was seen during Oppenheimer in 2023.

Oppenheimer remains the highest-grossing IMAX film in India, earning an estimated Rs 50 crore from IMAX screens alone during its theatrical run. For The Odyssey to break that record, it will have to cross the Rs 50 crore IMAX mark—a target that appears achievable if the film enjoys sustained weekend momentum and positive word of mouth.

The Odyssey’s positive reviews boost prospects

The film has opened to largely positive reactions from critics and audiences, with praise directed towards Christopher Nolan’s ambitious storytelling, large-scale action sequences and performances by the ensemble cast led by Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. Strong audience reception could help the film register healthy growth over Saturday and Sunday, giving it one of Nolan’s best opening weekends in India.

The Odyssey’s worldwide collection

Internationally, The Odyssey is also expected to make a massive debut. Reports suggest the film could earn around $15 million from Thursday previews in North America and is targeting an opening weekend of $85-100 million domestically, with another $110 million expected from overseas markets. That would take its global opening to over $200 million.

The Odyssey’s budget

Made on a reported production budget of $250 million, with global marketing estimated at another $125 million, The Odyssey reportedly carries a total cost of around $375 million. Industry estimates suggest the film will need to earn roughly $625 million worldwide to break even, while collections above $750 million would firmly place it in the hit category. For comparison, Nolan’s Oppenheimer finished its theatrical run with nearly $975 million worldwide.

The Odyssey’s Day 1 prediction

Based on advance bookings, current trends and strong IMAX demand, The Odyssey is expected to collect around Rs 18-22 crore net on its opening day in India, with the potential to emerge as one of Christopher Nolan’s biggest openers in the country. If positive word of mouth continues, the film could also challenge Oppenheimer’s record as the highest-grossing IMAX release in India over its lifetime.