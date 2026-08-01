The Odyssey box office collection Day 15: Matt Damon-Anne Hathaway starrer becomes Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in India, earns Rs…

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to attract audiences even after two weeks in cinemas. Here is a look at its Day 15 box office collection, worldwide earnings, and more.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 15 (PC: IMDb)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been creating a strong buzz at the global box office since its release. The epic adventure drama has managed to keep audiences interested even after completing more than two weeks in theatres. With its grand scale, impressive visuals and a strong fan following for Nolan’s filmmaking style, the movie has continued to bring audiences to cinemas. Many fans and industry experts are keeping an eye on its latest earnings and overall journey. While the biggest opening days have passed, The Odyssey is still showing good results at the box office and adding more numbers to its worldwide total.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 15

On Day 15, The Odyssey continued its steady box office run and collected around Rs 3.15 crore which now takes India net collections to Rs 138.40 crore, according to Sacnilk. Although collections naturally slowed compared with the opening week, the film maintained a solid hold in theatres due to positive audience response and strong interest in premium formats. The Odyssey has officially become Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in India, earning Rs 138.50 crore net in just two weeks to surpass Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey recorded a 33.04% overall occupancy on Day 15 which breaks down to morning shows – 11.12%, afternoon shows – 25.7%, evening shows – 37%, and night shows – 50.4%. The movie had already crossed major milestones within its first two weeks in India, proving that it remained one of the biggest theatrical performers of the year.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection

The worldwide box office performance of The Odyssey has been impressive. The film has performed well in both domestic and international markets, with overseas audiences contributing significantly to its overall earnings.

Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey continues its box office dominance, reportedly earning a total of approximately $775.76 million USD worldwide just two weeks into its release, according to Sacnilk. Shot entirely on 70mm IMAX, the film is drawing large crowds to premium screenings, with IMAX seats sold out weeks in advance in major cities. With strong word-of-mouth and little competition, the film is on track to hit the $1 billion mark, joining Nolan’s previous blockbusters.

Why The Odyssey is attracting audiences?

One of the main reasons behind The Odyssey’s strong performance is the combination of Christopher Nolan’s storytelling style and the popularity of the classic epic tale. The movie offers a large cinematic experience with detailed visuals, action sequences, and a powerful scale that encourages audiences to watch it in theatres.

The strong performance also shows that audiences are still interested in original big-screen experiences, especially when a film offers something different from regular commercial releases.

As The Odyssey continues its box office journey, its Day 15 numbers highlight and also serves as an example that a film that has successfully maintained audience interest beyond its opening weekend.