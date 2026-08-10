The Odyssey box office collection Day 24: Christopher Nolan’s film crosses Rs 10,475 crore worldwide, becomes the highest-grossing movie of his career

The Odyssey continues its impressive box-office journey on Day 24. Christopher Nolan’s epic has now entered the billion-dollar club worldwide, while its India run remains steady.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 24 (PC: Instagram)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is showing that a big-screen epic can still have a long and steady run at the box office. Nearly a month after its release, the Matt Damon-led film continues to attract audiences, particularly in the English-speaking markets. While the pace in India has naturally slowed compared with its opening weeks, the film is still adding to its total with every passing day. Most importantly, Nolan’s latest has now reached a major worldwide milestone that puts it in a very exclusive billion-dollar club. Check how much The Odyssey has earned so far in India and worldwide.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 24

On Day 24, The Odyssey earned around Rs 5.13 crore net in India which now makes India net collection to Rs 169.50 crore, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 66% on its fourth Sunday, showing that it continues to find an audience even after completing more than three weeks in theatres.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed smaller amounts to the day’s total. The jump on Saturday and Sunday shows that the film is still benefiting from the weekend audience.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection Day 24

The bigger story, however, is marking its name at the global box office. Yes, The Odyssey has crossed Rs 10,475 mark worldwide ($1.10 billion), becoming one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026. By Day 24, The Odyssey earned $1.10 billion globally with $643.72 million USD from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.

The milestone is particularly significant for Nolan, as it marks his first $1 billion worldwide hit since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. It is also his first non-Batman film to reach the milestone.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey joins billion-dollar club

Crossing $1 billion is a major achievement for The Odyssey, especially for Christopher Nolan who is known for his Hollywood blockbusters with complex storytelling. The film has managed to turn its scale, star studded cast, and Nolan’s name into a strong theatrical pull across several international markets.

The film’s success also gives Nolan another major box-office milestone after Oppenheimer, which came close to the billion-dollar mark during its theatrical run. The Odyssey has now gone one step further.

With more international markets still contributing, the film’s final worldwide total could continue to rise in the coming weeks. For now, though, Nolan’s epic has already secured its place among the biggest global hits of the year.