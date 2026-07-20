The Odyssey box office collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s film creates history in opening weekend, beats Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises, earns Rs…

The Odyssey is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a strong opening, Christopher Nolan's epic has delivered another solid day in cinemas, recording one of the biggest opening weekends of the director's career in India and an outstanding worldwide debut.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has released with huge expectations, and if the opening weekend numbers are anything to go by, audiences have embraced the filmmaker’s latest film in a big way. The film opened to packed theatres, especially in IMAX and premium formats, and the momentum has continued through its first weekend. From the moment advance bookings opened, it was clear that The Odyssey had generated exceptional buzz among movie lovers. Christopher Nolan’s reputation, a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, and the scale of the film helped turn its release into a major cinematic event. Here’s a look at how The Odyssey performed in India and around the world on Day 3.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 3 (India)

The Odyssey enjoyed another impressive day at the Indian box office on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to approx. Rs 61.30 crore net. The India gross stands at Rs 73 crore, making it Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening weekend in the country.

The film has witnessed particularly strong occupancy in metro cities, with IMAX and premium large-format screenings continuing to attract audiences. On day 3, The Odyssey had an overall occupancy of 37.06% which includes 27.11% morning show, 45.67% afternoon shows, 48.11% evening shows, and 27.3% night shows.

With no major slowdown over the opening weekend, The Odyssey has already emerged as one of the strongest Hollywood releases in India this year, surpassing the opening weekend performance of Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises and creating a new box office milestone for Christopher Nolan in the country.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection Day 3

The Odyssey has also made a huge impact internationally. By the end of its opening weekend, The Odyssey had collected around $264 million worldwide, including approximately $124.5 million from North America and nearly $139.6 million from overseas markets, according to the reports.

The outstanding debut has given Christopher Nolan the biggest global opening of his career, surpassing several of his previous blockbusters. Industry analysts have also highlighted the film’s exceptional IMAX performance, with premium-format screenings contributing a significant share of the overall revenue.

The strong worldwide opening has placed The Odyssey among the biggest Hollywood releases of the year, with many expecting the film to enjoy a long theatrical run because of its positive audience feedback and good reviews.

The Odyssey: Biggest opening of Christopher Nolan’s career

Beyond the impressive collections, The Odyssey has broken several records within just three days of release. It has registered Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening weekend in India and delivered one of the strongest worldwide debuts of his career.

The film’s success once again highlights Nolan’s popularity among cinema lovers, particularly those who prefer watching large-scale spectacles on the biggest screens available. Advance bookings, premium-format demand and glowing audience reactions have all played a major role in its performance.

If the current trend continues, The Odyssey looks on track for an even bigger run at both the Indian and global box office in the days ahead.